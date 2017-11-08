Nissan's profit flat over inspection scandal, legal costs

Nissan Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa bows as Saikawa apologized to customers, dealers, partners and government authorities for the recent faulty inspections scandal, at the start of a press conference in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co. is seeing fiscal second-quarter profit slip 3 percent despite growing sales because of costs related to improper vehicle checks in Japan and a massive global air-bag recall in the U.S. Nissan, allied with Renault SA of France, reported Wednesday a July-September profit of 141.6 billion yen

$1.2 billion), down from 146.1 billion yen the same period last year.