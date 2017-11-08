File - In this Thursday, April 3, 2014 file photo, International Olympic Committee member Alex Gilady of Israel smiles during a IOC-Tokyo 2020 1st Project Review session in Tokyo. Gilady, Israeli media mogul and member of the International Olympic Committee, has apologized after being accused of sexual harassment by a pair of female journalists.Haaretz columnist Neri Livneh said this week that Alex Gilady exposed himself to her during a 1999 business meeting at his home. Days earlier, Channel 10 TV journalist Oshrat Kotler said Gilady made an "indecent" proposal during a job interview 25 years ago.
File - In this Thursday, April 3, 2014 file photo, International Olympic Committee member Alex Gilady of Israel smiles during a IOC-Tokyo 2020 1st Project Review session in Tokyo. Gilady, Israeli media mogul and member of the International Olympic Committee, has apologized after being accused of sexual harassment by a pair of female journalists.Haaretz columnist Neri Livneh said this week that Alex Gilady exposed himself to her during a 1999 business meeting at his home. Days earlier, Channel 10 TV journalist Oshrat Kotler said Gilady made an "indecent" proposal during a job interview 25 years ago. Koji Sasahara, File AP Photo

Israeli media mogul steps aside amid sexual assault claims

The Associated Press

November 08, 2017 3:38 AM

JERUSALEM

An Israeli media mogul has resigned as president of the local Keshet broadcasting company amid accusations of sexual assault and harassment.

Alex Gilady said on Wednesday he is "temporarily stepping aside" until he proves his innocence. The accusations began last week when Channel 10 TV journalist Oshrat Kotler said Gilady made an "indecent" proposal during a job interview 25 years ago.

Then Haaretz columnist Neri Livneh said Gilady exposed himself to her during a 1999 business meeting at his home. Two other women said Gilady had raped them.

Gilady founded Keshet and is also a former sports executive at NBC and Israel's representative to the International Olympic Committee.

He denied the rape accusations. He says he doesn't recall the Kotler incident but said Livneh's claim was "mainly correct" and apologized.

