St. Joseph tax hike rejected 2 years after scathing audit

The Associated Press

November 08, 2017 9:26 AM

ST. JOSEPH, Mo.

St. Joseph voters have rejected spending more on schools in the district's first bid for a revenue boost following a scathing 2015 audit.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that the property tax increase that failed Tuesday would have generated $11.5 million annually for the district. Unofficial final results showed 12,414 voters opposing the tax, and 4,797 voters in favor.

Superintendent Dr. Robert Newhart says the measure's failure means that $7.5 million will need to be cut from the district's budget next year. He says the district needs to regroup and move forward.

The 2015 audit found that the district gave more than $25 million in unauthorized or improper stipends to administrators over eight years. Other problems cited included unreasonable purchases with school funds, improper closed meetings and mismanaged bond investments.

