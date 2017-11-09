Business

Wisconsin Legislature sends hemp farming bill to Walker

The Associated Press

November 09, 2017 7:42 PM

MADISON, Wis.

Wisconsin would join a majority of other states in allowing the farming of industrial hemp under a bill sent to Gov. Scott Walker.

The Wisconsin Assembly passed the bill unanimously Thursday. It cleared the Senate unanimously Tuesday and now goes to Walker.

His spokesman Tom Evenson said Walker would review the bill but did not commit to signing it.

The proposal would establish state licenses for farmers who want to grow industrial hemp. People with drug convictions wouldn't be eligible for the licenses. The plants couldn't contain more than 0.3 percent THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.

At least 30 states have passed legislation allowing hemp farms. Supporters of the Wisconsin bill say hemp has a wide range of uses and farmers should have the option of growing another profitable crop.

