New York wraps up I-88 repair work

The Associated Press

November 09, 2017 12:18 AM

ALBANY, N.Y.

Work has been completed on a $2.3 million project to rehabilitate and improve a busy stretch of interstate highway between New York state's Capital Region and the Southern Tier.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo this week announced the completion of the work on Interstate 88.

The project involved new pavement and striping, along with improved shoulders, ramps and concrete barriers in Broome County.

Cuomo says the work will ensure the roadway continues to serve residents, businesses and visitors alike for years to come.

Some 25,600 vehicles use the route every day.

