Alaska signs gas pipeline project deal with China

FILE - In this Tuesday, April 18, 2017, file photo, Alaska Gov. Bill Walker addresses reporters during a news conference in Juneau, Alaska. The state of Alaska will attempt to advance a multibillion dollar natural gas pipeline project with the help of interests from China. Walker said the agreement signed late Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, is with Sinopec, China Investment Corp. and the Bank of China. Becky Bohrer, File AP Photo