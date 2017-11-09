Business

RI home prices hit highest quarterly numbers in a decade

The Associated Press

November 09, 2017 9:40 AM

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Home prices in Rhode Island have hit their highest quarterly median price in a decade, rising to $265,000 from July through September.

The Rhode Island Association of Realtors says the median price of a single-family home in the state has risen 8 percent from the same time last year. It says all but four towns saw an increase in the median sales price.

The group says that there was a drop in the number of sales from 2016, which saw record sales. Joseph Luca, president of the group, says there's a shortage of inventory, which is holding sales back.

The median price of condos in the quarter also rose 15 percent, to $224,000, while the median price of multifamily homes grew 17 percent, to $220,000.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

    The Colonial Pipeline Spill has caused gas outages across the Southeast.

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video