La-Z-Boy to open $8M distribution center in Rock Hill’s Riverwalk

La-Z-Boy Southeast is expected to open a new $8 million distribution facility in Rock Hill’s Riverwalk Business Park by February 2018.
The facility would service La-Z-Boys’s eight home furnishings and decor stores throughout Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.
The building will be located in the Riverwalk Business Park, at Paragon Way and Cel-River Road in Rock Hill. Initial plans include 126,360 square feet, which can be expanded to 182,520 square feet on a 16.38-acre site.
According to the company, the site will offer customers the option to pick up furniture purchases instead of receiving delivery.
Never miss a local story.
La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores are available in South Carolina in Greenville, Lexington and North Charleston. North Carolina stores are located in Charlotte, Asheville and Pineville.
La-Z-Boy offers furniture for living rooms and family rooms, including recliners, sofas, love seats and chairs.
Piedmont Medical Center earns top grade from national nonprofit health care ratings organization
Piedmont Medical Center earned the top grade from a national nonprofit health care ratings organization this week.
The Leapfrog Group announced this week its list of new hospital safety grades, which awards letter grades of A, B, C, D and F to hospitals nationwide based on their performance in preventing medical errors, infections and other harms.
Piedmont Medical Center was one of 832 hospitals that earned an “A”. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign A, B, C, D and F grades to more than 2,600 U.S. hospitals twice per year
“It takes consistent, unwavering dedication to patients to achieve the highest standards of patient safety. An ‘A’ Safety Grade recognizes hospitals for this accomplishment,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “We congratulate the clinicians, board, management and staff of Piedmont Medical Center for showing the country what it means to put patient safety first.”
Rock Hill’s SPAN Enterprises announces new partnership
Rock Hill’s SPAN Enterprises announced the launch of a new venture that would allow nonprofits to export certain tax return documents.
SPAN Enterprises, a software developer located on East Main Street, recently announced the launch of Express990. Express990 allows nonprofits to export their completed IRS Form 990, 990-EZ and 990-PF returns to be viewed on a portal.
SPAN is working with GuideStar for this project. Guidestar gathers and disseminates information about IRS-registered nonprofit organizations, including their missions, impact, finances, governance to its more than 8 million annual users.
SPAN is the parent company of ExpressTaxExempt, which is an e-filing process. Once the IRS accepts the return, the Express990 feature will automatically export it to the GuideStar portal. Click here to learn more about the partnership.
York County startups, students unite for innovation conference
The York County Regional Chamber of Commerce will host a conference 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 15 for local entrepreneurs and students interested in start-up projects.
The hands-on workshop pairs small business owners with entrepreneurs to help brainstorm solutions to issues their businesses face. The York County Regional Chamber of Commerce is located at 116 E. Main St. in Rock Hill.
For more information, prospective attendess are asked to visit http://bit.ly/2017Ignite or contact Emily Fitzgerald at emily.fitzgerald@yorkcountychamber.com or Bernice Huskins at bernice.huskins@yorkcountychamber.com with any questions.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
Comments