Indiana's 2 Ohio River ports get high-speed internet service

The Associated Press

November 09, 2017 7:48 PM

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind.

Indiana's two Ohio River ports are now equipped with high-speed internet access intended to lure more business to the sites.

The ports in Jeffersonville, just north of Louisville, Kentucky, and in Mount Vernon in the state's far southwestern corner recently gained AT&T fiber-ready certification. They won that status after the company installed high-speed fiber-optics at both ports.

Ports Director Scott Stewart tells the News and Tribune that high-speed internet access is superior to standard internet and will give a boost to the ports.

He says the high-speed access will allow companies housed at the ports to keep up with workloads and partnerships across the globe.

Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel says the high-speed fiber optics will also give local first responders a more secure communications system.

