Business

Papua separatists dispute Indonesia claim of hostage taking

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017 4:17 AM

JAKARTA, Indonesia

A member of an armed separatist group in Indonesia's Papua region has disputed police claims that it's holding villagers hostage during a standoff with security forces.

Attacks by the National Liberation Army of West Papua on paramilitary police in the past month have killed one officer and wounded six others. The two sides are also waging a PR war, with police calling the group an armed criminal gang.

Hendrik Wanmang, who described himself as a commander, said in an interview Friday that Banti and Kimbeli villagers can't go to an area the separatists define as a battlefield because it's unsafe but otherwise are free to go to their farms and move about.

Police on Thursday said gunmen were occupying the villages and preventing people from leaving.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

    The Colonial Pipeline Spill has caused gas outages across the Southeast.

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video