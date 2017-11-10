Business

Restaurant reaches $80,000 settlement over harassment claims

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017 5:13 AM

TIFTON, N.J.

A New Jersey steakhouse will pay a group of former and current employees $80,000 in a settlement over a former manager who was accused of sexual harassment and racial discrimination.

Attorney General Christopher Porrino announced Thursday seven former and current workers of Alexus Steakhouse & Tavern in Tifton will split the settlement. The state investigated claims former manager John Magliaro had harassed employees.

According to the investigation, Hispanic kitchen workers said Magliaro called them "stupid Mexicans" and "illegals."

One employee said the former manager slapped a female employee on the buttocks. Another worker claimed Magliaro exposed her backside after he pulled the waistband of her pants.

Magliaro was fired following the investigation. He has denied the accusations.

The restaurant has adopted a formal anti-discrimination policy.

