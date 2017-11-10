Kobe Steel says focus on profit, targets led to scandal

FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2017, file photo, Kobe Steel President and CEO Hiroya Kawasaki speaks during a press conference, following a scandal over fabricated quality data, in Tokyo. Kobe Steel is pointing to a zealous pursuit of profit, unrealistic targets and an insular corporate culture as the causes of massive faked inspection data at the Japanese metals maker. The company released a 27-page report Friday, Nov. 10, 2017 of its findings on what led to the scandal and measures to prevent a recurrence. Shizuo Kambayashi, File AP Photo