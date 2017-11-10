Business

Rights groups file case over French spy tech sales to Egypt

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017 6:20 AM

CAIRO

Egyptian and international rights groups have filed a criminal complaint with Paris prosecutors over the sale of French surveillance technology to Egypt.

The filing, announced late Thursday by the Cairo Institute for Human Rights Studies, relates to the potential role that the technology could play in widespread oppression in Egypt.

The French company, Nexa Technologies, was formerly called Amesys.

This request for a criminal investigation involves complicity to torture and carry out enforced disappearances. It supplements an investigation already underway on the sale of surveillance technology to Libya when it was run by longtime dictator Moammer Gadhafi before his 2011 overthrow and killing.

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi has overseen a $10 billion military buildup in recent years, including French-made Rafale fighter jets and helicopter carriers.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

    The Colonial Pipeline Spill has caused gas outages across the Southeast.

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video