A look at Trump's business associates across Asia

In this March 2, 2017 photo, Filipino Jose E.B. Antonio, chats before the start of a forum at the Manila Polo Club in the financial district of Makati, Philippines. Trump’s partner in a Philippines venture, Jose E.B. Antonio, was named a "special envoy" to the U.S. by Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Oct. 28, less than two weeks before the November 2016 U.S. election. Antonio is chairman of Century Properties Group Inc., which partnered with Trump for the branding of the posh Trump Tower in Manila’s Makati business district. Aaron Favila AP Photo