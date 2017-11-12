Business

Lawmakers returning to make final changes to budget deal

The Associated Press

November 12, 2017 9:20 AM

HARTFORD, Conn.

Connecticut lawmakers aren't done yet with the state budget.

There are tentative plans for members of the Senate and House of Representatives to return to the state Capitol this week — the Senate on Tuesday and the House on Wednesday — to make several changes to the recently passed, two-year, $41.3 billion bipartisan state budget.

Lawmakers are expected to consider compromise language being crafted by Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and the Connecticut Hospital Association that's supposed to ensure Connecticut will receive as much as $1 billion in federal revenue. The money is tied to a tax on hospitals as part of a federal reimbursement formula.

They're also expected to fix language that held up $26.4 million in elderly rental assistance, as well as some other changes described as minor.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

    The Colonial Pipeline Spill has caused gas outages across the Southeast.

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video