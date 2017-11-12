Business

German company says crew taken by pirates off Nigeria freed

The Associated Press

November 12, 2017 9:28 AM

BERLIN

A German shipping company says pirates have released the six crewmembers who were taken hostage from a vessel off the coast of Nigeria.

Cor Radings, a spokesman for Peter Doehle Schiffahrts-KG, said Sunday the "seafarers are in good condition and have returned to their families" after more than two weeks in captivity.

Radings did not give details about the timing or circumstances of their release.

The Liberia-flagged container ship MV Demeter was attacked on Oct. 21 before entering the port of Onne, Nigeria.

Radings described the attackers as "an armed criminal gang." He says they boarded the ship, seized the hostages and fled with them.

He says remaining crew guided the MV Demeter to safer waters. The majority of pirate attacks in West African waters occur off Nigeria's coast.

