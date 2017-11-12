Business

Iowa Senate GOP official: Harassment investigation is done

Associated Press

November 12, 2017 9:35 AM

DES MOINES, Iowa

A top official for Senate Republicans in the Iowa Legislature says an investigation into alleged sexual harassment within the office is complete, but there will be no report about it and no information will be shared with the public.

Ed Failor, senior aide to Senate Majority Leader Bill Dix, told The Associated Press on Friday the office has completed an internal investigation into allegations of sexual harassment highlighted during a trial this year involving a former staffer.

Failor says additional information cannot be shared publicly because it's a personnel issue.

Dix, a Shell Rock Republican, had indicated previously that a process for investigating harassment issues within the office was ongoing. But it's never been clear how that would be conducted and what information, if any, would be shared with the public.

