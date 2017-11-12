Business

Utility maps shows Indiana homes possibly impacted by leaks

The Associated Press

November 12, 2017 12:44 PM

TERRE HAUTE, Ind.

Maps from an electric utility indicate a dozen homes in western Indiana could be impacted if coal-ash retaining ponds ever fail around the site of the shuttered Wabash River Generating Station.

The (Terre Haute) Tribune-Star reports over the weekend the homes are in Terre Haute and West Terre Haute. Duke Energy closed the power station last year after 63 years of operation.

Duke says it'll close and cap the ponds properly. Plans calling for consolidating 9 million tons of ash from five ponds into two are being reviewed by Indiana environmental officials.

Environmental groups say they're concerned about leaks, including after any area flooding. And they've questioned the durability of the ponds.

Coal ash is the byproduct of burning coal to generate electricity. It can potentially contain toxic heavy metals.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

    The Colonial Pipeline Spill has caused gas outages across the Southeast.

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video