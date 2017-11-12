Utility maps shows Indiana homes possibly impacted by leaks

Maps from an electric utility indicate a dozen homes in western Indiana could be impacted if coal-ash retaining ponds ever fail around the site of the shuttered Wabash River Generating Station.
The (Terre Haute) Tribune-Star reports over the weekend the homes are in Terre Haute and West Terre Haute. Duke Energy closed the power station last year after 63 years of operation.
Duke says it'll close and cap the ponds properly. Plans calling for consolidating 9 million tons of ash from five ponds into two are being reviewed by Indiana environmental officials.
Environmental groups say they're concerned about leaks, including after any area flooding. And they've questioned the durability of the ponds.
Coal ash is the byproduct of burning coal to generate electricity. It can potentially contain toxic heavy metals.
