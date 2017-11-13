Southeast Asia nations to start talks with China on sea code

CORRECTS ID TO VIETNAMESE PRIME MINISTER NGUYEN XUAN PHUC - U.S. President Donald Trump, center, reacts when he realizes he is incorrectly doing the "ASEAN-way handshake" with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, left, and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, right, on stage during the opening ceremony at the ASEAN Summit at the Cultural Center of the Philippines, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, in Manila, Philippines. Trump is on a five-country trip through Asia traveling to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines. Andrew Harnik AP Photo