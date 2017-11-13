Business

Markets Right Now: US stock indexes waver in midday trading

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 11:50 AM

NEW YORK

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

11:45 a.m.

U.S. stocks are wavering between small gains and losses in midday trading Monday.

Gains in consumer-focused stocks were offset by losses in other parts of the market Monday, including industrial and energy stocks.

General Electric sank 6 percent after issuing a weak forecast for next year and cutting its dividend in half. Halliburton lost 1.3 percent.

Mattel soared 21 percent following a report that Hasbro made an offer to buy the rival toymaker.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index was little changed at 2,582.

The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 7 points, less than 0.1 percent, to 23,429. The Nasdaq composite index was also little changed at 6,754.

More stocks fell than rose on the New York Stock Exchange.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street, led by declines in technology and industrial companies.

General Electric sank 2.6 percent in early trading Monday after issuing a weak forecast for next year and cutting its dividend in half.

Advanced Micro Devices and Adobe each lost about 1 percent.

Toymaker Mattel soared 19 percent following a report that Hasbro made an offer to buy the company.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 7 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,575.

The Dow Jones industrial average declined 66 points, or 0.2 percent, to 23,355. The Nasdaq composite index slipped 26 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,724.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

    The Colonial Pipeline Spill has caused gas outages across the Southeast.

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video