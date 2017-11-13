Louisiana bus system: Come on and take a free ride

Northwest Louisiana's largest transit system is offering a week of free bus rides.
SporTran, serving Shreveport and Bossier City is showing off new electric buses and new terminals downtown and in southwest Shreveport. The terminals cost $5.8 million.
KSLA-TV reports that an estimated 2,000 customers rode the new buses on Sunday.
The bus system is also lengthening the distance between bus stops to about three blocks, instead of one to two blocks.
SporTran plans to re-evaluate its bus routes early next year. For now, fares are staying the same.
