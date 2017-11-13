Business

Louisiana bus system: Come on and take a free ride

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 12:47 PM

SHREVEPORT, La.

Northwest Louisiana's largest transit system is offering a week of free bus rides.

SporTran, serving Shreveport and Bossier City is showing off new electric buses and new terminals downtown and in southwest Shreveport. The terminals cost $5.8 million.

KSLA-TV reports that an estimated 2,000 customers rode the new buses on Sunday.

The bus system is also lengthening the distance between bus stops to about three blocks, instead of one to two blocks.

SporTran plans to re-evaluate its bus routes early next year. For now, fares are staying the same.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

    The Colonial Pipeline Spill has caused gas outages across the Southeast.

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video