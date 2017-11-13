Myanmar's State Counsellor and Foreign Minister Aung San Suu Kyi, center, gestures while talking to Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-Cha, right, and Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak during the 20th ASEAN-China Summit in metro Manila, Philippines Monday Nov. 13, 2017.
Myanmar's State Counsellor and Foreign Minister Aung San Suu Kyi, center, gestures while talking to Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-Cha, right, and Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak during the 20th ASEAN-China Summit in metro Manila, Philippines Monday Nov. 13, 2017. Pool Photo via AP Romeo Ranoco
Myanmar's State Counsellor and Foreign Minister Aung San Suu Kyi, center, gestures while talking to Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-Cha, right, and Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak during the 20th ASEAN-China Summit in metro Manila, Philippines Monday Nov. 13, 2017. Pool Photo via AP Romeo Ranoco

Business

UN chief raises alarm over Rohingya in speech before Suu Kyi

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 9:49 PM

MANILA, Philippines

The United Nations chief has expressed alarm over the tragic plight of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar in remarks before that country's leader, Aung San Suu Kyi.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said late Monday the ongoing humanitarian crisis can cause regional instability and radicalization.

He spoke in front of national leaders at a meeting on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations annual summit in Manila, Philippines.

Guterres says "the dramatic movement of hundreds of thousands of refugees from Myanmar to Bangladesh," ''is a worrying escalation in a protracted tragedy and a potential source of instability in the region, and radicalization."

The conservative ASEAN bloc has refused to discuss the crisis in a strong, critical manner but a Philippine official has said at least two leaders raised the issue Monday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

    The Colonial Pipeline Spill has caused gas outages across the Southeast.

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video