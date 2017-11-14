Business

Money-time: Florida Gov. Scott to release final budget

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 3:52 AM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott is sending his final round of budget recommendations to state legislators.

Scott on Tuesday will release his spending plan for the budget year that starts in July 2018. The Republican governor is leaving office in early 2019 due to term limits.

The Florida Legislature will consider Scott's budget request during the annual session that starts in January.

Scott has already outlined some recommendations, including a push to slash taxes and fees by $180 million. Scott maintains there is enough money to carry out his plans, even though some legislators have been warning about a tight budget next year.

The governor has also previously said that he wants to increase spending on environmental programs in 2018. He also wants to hire more child protection investigators.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

    The Colonial Pipeline Spill has caused gas outages across the Southeast.

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video