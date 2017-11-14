Business

Qatari emir: Boycotting Arab nations don't want to negotiate

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 5:21 AM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

Qatar's emir says the four Arab nations that are boycotting his tiny, energy-rich country don't want to negotiate to end the monthslong diplomatic crisis that has engulfed Doha.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani told members of Qatar's Shura Council on Tuesday that the four nations had tried to harm the country's economy and attempt to stop it from hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Sheikh Tamim says "their goal was not to reach a solution or settlement."

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates began their boycott of Qatar on June 5 over allegations that Qatar supports extremists and has overly warm ties to Iran, among other issues.

Qatar has denied supporting extremists. It shares a major offshore natural gas field with Tehran.

