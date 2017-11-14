Lockheed offers glimpse into missile defenses eyed by Saudis

In this Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017 released by the U.S. Department of Defense, German soldiers assigned to Surface Air and Missile Defense Wing 1, fire the Patriot weapons system at the NATO Missile Firing Installation, in Chania, Greece. U.S. defense giant Lockheed Martin says the company is delivering its Patriot anti-missile system to Saudi Arabia and that the kingdom is on track to become the second international customer, after the United Arab Emirates, to acquire its THAAD system.

U.S. Department of Defense, via AP

Sebastian Apel