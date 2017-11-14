FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2017 file photo, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a press conference at the Miraflores presidential palace, in Caracas, Venezuela. The EU on Monday Nov. 13, 2017 banned arms sales to Venezuela and set up a system to slap asset freezes and travel restrictions on Venezuelan officials as it seeks to ramp up pressure on President Nicolas Maduro. The move was decided by EU foreign ministers at talks in Brussels.
Business

Venezuelan telecoms regulator to monitor social media posts

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 7:57 PM

CARACAS, Venezuela

Venezuela's government is extending its authority over the telecommunications sector to include social media websites.

Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez said Monday that the National Telecommunications Commission will monitor social media posts that "spread hate" online.

The announcement came a week after the newly installed constitutional assembly passed a law threatening prison sentences up to 20 years for anybody spreading any message through television, radio or social media that instigates violence or hate.

President Nicolas Maduro has blamed opposition leaders for posting messages on social media that he claims sparked four months of protests earlier this year.

National Assembly President Julio Borges says officials will use the law to punish people critical of human rights abuses.

