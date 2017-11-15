Emirati officials visit an Airbus A-380 decorated with an image of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, during the opening day of the Dubai Air Show, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. The biennial Dubai Air Show opened Sunday with hometown long-haul carrier Emirates making a $15.1 billion buy of American-made Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners, as the world's biggest defense companies promoted their weapons amid heightened tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran.
Emirati officials visit an Airbus A-380 decorated with an image of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, during the opening day of the Dubai Air Show, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. The biennial Dubai Air Show opened Sunday with hometown long-haul carrier Emirates making a $15.1 billion buy of American-made Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners, as the world's biggest defense companies promoted their weapons amid heightened tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran. Kamran Jebreili AP Photo
Emirati officials visit an Airbus A-380 decorated with an image of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, during the opening day of the Dubai Air Show, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. The biennial Dubai Air Show opened Sunday with hometown long-haul carrier Emirates making a $15.1 billion buy of American-made Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners, as the world's biggest defense companies promoted their weapons amid heightened tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran. Kamran Jebreili AP Photo

Business

Airbus to sell 430 planes to Indigo for $49.5 billion

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 2:22 AM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

Airbus is to sell 430 airplanes to U.S. firm Indigo Partners for $49.5 billion in the European firm's biggest deal ever.

The announcement came at the Dubai Air Show on Wednesday and the deal includes 273 A320neos and 157 A321neos. The airlines that use the aircraft will include Frontier Airlines, JetSMART of Chile, Volaris of Mexico and Wizz Air of Hungary.

A320neos list for $108.4 million apiece and A321neos at $127 million. Airlines and manufacturers often negotiate lower prices for big deals like these.

Indigo Partners is a Phoenix-based private equity firm. It owns Denver-based Frontier Airlines and owns part of Mexico's Volaris. It's managed by William Franke, a pioneer of the cheap tickets and high fees airline business that has spread overseas and is growing in the United States.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

    The Colonial Pipeline Spill has caused gas outages across the Southeast.

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video