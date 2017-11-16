From left, Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Indonesia President Joko Widodo, Malaysia Prime Minister Najib Razak and Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha link arms as they pose for a group photo during the East Asia Summit in Manila, Philippines on Tuesday Nov. 14, 2017.
Business

ASEAN shuns mention of China's new islands, arbitration loss

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 12:37 AM

MANILA, Philippines

Southeast Asian nations have avoided mention of China's construction of islands in the South China Sea and a U.N.-linked arbitration ruling that invalidated Beijing's claims in the disputed waters.

President Rodrigo Duterte, speaking on behalf of fellow heads of state of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, also expectedly skirted any expression of alarm over serious human rights concerns in the region, including the plight of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar and his deadly anti-drug campaign in a statement following their annual summit this week in Manila.

China, which wields considerable influence on the conservative 10-nation ASEAN, has steadfastly opposed criticism of its artificial islands, where it has reportedly installed a missile defense system despite widespread concern.

