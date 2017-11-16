Business

Colorado bus service grows, prompting talks of new routes

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 1:55 AM

FRISCO, Colo.

The Colorado Department of Transportation's statewide bus service has posted another quarter of strong ridership growth, with a nearly 25 percent jump between July and November compared with the same period last year.

The Summit Daily News reported Monday that since the bus service continues to grow, the department is looking to expand it along the Front Range and through the mountains, including a possible Frisco-to-Steamboat Springs route.

Department spokesman Bob Wilson said that a new route between Steamboat Springs and Frisco would likely become available next year or in 2019, along with stops in Castle Rock and the Denver Tech Center on the South Route.

