The Latest: Mugabe meeting with South African delegation

More Videos 1:18 Nation Ford High School donates to Fort Mill Care Center Pause 1:57 Rock Hill restaurant caters meal at soup kitchen in honor of late Brother David Boone 1:13 With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18 2:27 Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 1:43 Severe child abuse is on the rise in the valley 1:28 York cops hand out warning tickets, frozen turkeys to speeding drivers 1:18 Watch: 3 things Dave Friedman is keeping an eye on this Winthrop basjetball season 1:11 Watch: Lewisville's big-play ability will be key in third round playoff game 0:43 Exceptional mac and cheese makes noises after it leaves the oven. Listen for yourself. 1:27 First treatment that genetically modifies patients’ cells to destroy cancer approved by FDA Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Grace Mugabe’s fierce battle for power in Zimbabwe Grace Mugabe, Zimbabwe’s first lady, is in the middle of the fight for the country’s presidency. Her rising power may have prompted the military to take over. Grace Mugabe, Zimbabwe’s first lady, is in the middle of the fight for the country’s presidency. Her rising power may have prompted the military to take over. New York Times

Grace Mugabe, Zimbabwe’s first lady, is in the middle of the fight for the country’s presidency. Her rising power may have prompted the military to take over. New York Times