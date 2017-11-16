AP source: Mulvaney to temporarily lead consumer agency

FILE - In this Thursday, July 20, 2017, file photo, Budget Director Mick Mulvaney gestures as he speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington. Mulvaney is expected to take on a second role in the Trump administration as acting director of a consumer financial agency created by the Obama administration. Mulvaney is expected to be named to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on an acting basis in addition to his duties as director of the Office of Management and Budget. Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File AP Photo