Juan Angel Napout, center, arrives at federal court in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. Napout, Manuel Burga, and Juan Angel Napout have pleaded not guilty to charges they took part in a 24-year scheme involving at least $150 million in bribes that secured tournament broadcasting and hosting rights in the sprawling FIFA scandal. Craig Ruttle AP Photo

Business

Key witness to return to witness stand in FIFA trial

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 12:43 AM

NEW YORK

An ex-marketing executive from Argentina is due back on the witness stand for a fourth day in the U.S. corruption case against three former South American soccer officials.

On Thursday, Alejandro Burzaco testified at a New York trial he arranged to pay 30 soccer officials about $160 million in bribes since the early 2000s.

He offered the estimate during cross-examination in a case stemming from a sprawling investigation of FIFA (FEE'-fuh), the sports governing body.

The defendants are among more than 40 officials and executives accused of taking part in an international scheme involving tens of millions of dollars in bribes tied to the awards of lucrative broadcasting and hosting rights for soccer tournaments.

Burzaco is cooperating as part of a plea deal. His testimony is expected to conclude Friday.

