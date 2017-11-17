Business

German auto parts manufacturer to build new Alabama plant

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 06:35 AM

UPDATED 23 MINUTES AGO

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.

A German auto parts manufacturer will build a new plant in Alabama and hire 300 workers to supply parts for regional automobile manufacturers.

AL.com reports that officials announced BOCAR's $115 million investment on Thursday. BOCAR Chief Financial Officer Gerd Dressler said the company chose Huntsville as the plant site from among more than 40 options in the United States, citing the area's workforce, infrastructure and universities as factors.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, whom Limestone County Commission Chairman Mark Yarbrough credited as the leader of the regional recruiting team, says the 300 jobs will pay "great wages."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

    The Colonial Pipeline Spill has caused gas outages across the Southeast.

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video