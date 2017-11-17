President Donald Trump answers a question from the press about discussion of the tax bill, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Trump is at the Capitol for a pep rally with House Republicans, shortly before the chamber is expected to approve the tax bill over solid Democratic opposition.
President Donald Trump answers a question from the press about discussion of the tax bill, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Trump is at the Capitol for a pep rally with House Republicans, shortly before the chamber is expected to approve the tax bill over solid Democratic opposition. Jacquelyn Martin AP Photo
President Donald Trump answers a question from the press about discussion of the tax bill, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Trump is at the Capitol for a pep rally with House Republicans, shortly before the chamber is expected to approve the tax bill over solid Democratic opposition. Jacquelyn Martin AP Photo

Business

The Latest: Trump calls Democrats 'obstructionists' on taxes

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 06:35 AM

UPDATED 23 MINUTES AGO

WASHINGTON

The Latest on the Republican-pushed tax overhaul legislation (all times local):

___

6:20 a.m.

President Donald Trump says the Democrats could exert greater sway over the shape of tax overhaul legislation if they weren't focused wholly on defeating it.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

In a pre-dawn tweet Friday, Trump says: "If Democrats were not such obstructionists and understood the power of lower taxes, we would be able to get many of their ideas into Bill."

In another post to his Twitter account, the president lauded "Great numbers on Stocks and the Economy."

He says, "If we get Tax Cuts and Reform, we'll really see some great results."

Trump has been exultant in the wake of House passage Thursday of a massive tax cut bill that ranks as his and the Republican Party's top legislative priority. He visited the U.S. Capitol ahead of the vote to talk to fellow Republicans there.

___

3:30 a.m.

Republicans have stretched closer to delivering the first big legislative victory for President Donald Trump and their party, whisking a $1.5 trillion overhaul of business and personal income taxes through the House. Thorny problems await in the Senate, though.

The House passage of the bill Thursday on a mostly party-line 227-205 vote also brought nearer the biggest revamp of the U.S. tax system in three decades.

But in the Senate, a similar measure received a politically awkward verdict from nonpartisan congressional analysts showing it would eventually produce higher taxes for low- and middle-income earners but deliver deep reductions for those better off.

The Senate bill was approved late Thursday by the Finance Committee and sent to the full Senate on a party-line 14-12 vote. Like the House measure, it would slash the corporate tax rate and reduce personal income tax rates for many.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

    The Colonial Pipeline Spill has caused gas outages across the Southeast.

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video