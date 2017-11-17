Indiana candidate's DC-area home complicates Senate campaign

FILE- In this Aug. 9, 2017, file photo, Rep. Todd Rokita, R-Ind., speaks during a news conference outside of the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis. Rep. Luke Messer is running for Senate in Indiana, though he primarily lives with his family in suburban Washington. One of his chief primary rivals, fellow Rep. Rokita, has already seized on that as a line of attack. Darron Cummings, File AP Photo