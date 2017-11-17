FILE - This Sunday, March 18, 2012 file photo shows a general view of empty Kuwait Airways check-in counters at Kuwait Airport. A German court has ruled that Kuwait's national airline didn't have to transport an Israeli citizen because the carrier would face legal repercussions at home if it did. The Frankfurt state court noted in its verdict Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017 that Kuwait Airways is not allowed to close contracts with Israelis under Kuwaiti law because of the Middle Eastern country's boycott of Israel.
Germany to press Kuwait after Israeli barred from flight

November 17, 2017 09:05 AM

Germany's foreign ministry says it will press Kuwait about a law that prevented its national airline from transporting an Israeli citizen on a flight originating in Frankfurt.

Deputy foreign minister Michael Roth told Die Welt newspaper Friday that Germany's ambassador has been asked to raise the issue with Kuwaiti authorities.

The move follows a Frankfurt court ruling Thursday that Kuwait Airways didn't have to transport the Israeli on a 2016 flight that included a stopover in Kuwait City because it would have faced legal repercussions at home.

The court noted the airline wasn't allowed to have contracts with Israelis under Kuwait's boycott of Israel.

Roth said: "It is incomprehensible to me that in today's Germany a passenger cannot board a plane simply because of his nationality."

