Business

Hyundai, other Alabama employers compete for skilled workers

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 09:58 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

MONTGOMERY, Ala.

Some of Alabama's top job providers have been working to find more people trained in industrial maintenance.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports that employers competing for these workers include the Hyundai assembly plant in Montgomery.

Robert Burns, a spokesman for Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama, said industrial maintenance is the plant's "weak spot" when it comes to finding and recruiting the right people.

The plant recently formed a partnership with Trenholm State Community College to help shore up the ranks. The plant uses its students as summer interns and — in some cases — hires them.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The job involves the care and upkeep of the machines that keep the plant running. It only requires a two-year degree and can pay $60,000 to $80,000.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

    The Colonial Pipeline Spill has caused gas outages across the Southeast.

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video