Hyundai, other Alabama employers compete for skilled workers

Some of Alabama's top job providers have been working to find more people trained in industrial maintenance.
The Montgomery Advertiser reports that employers competing for these workers include the Hyundai assembly plant in Montgomery.
Robert Burns, a spokesman for Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama, said industrial maintenance is the plant's "weak spot" when it comes to finding and recruiting the right people.
The plant recently formed a partnership with Trenholm State Community College to help shore up the ranks. The plant uses its students as summer interns and — in some cases — hires them.
Never miss a local story.
The job involves the care and upkeep of the machines that keep the plant running. It only requires a two-year degree and can pay $60,000 to $80,000.
Comments