New $167M Wisconsin wind farm to power 25,000 homes

A new wind farm in southwestern Wisconsin is expected to power about 25,000 homes.
EDP Renewables has finished construction on the $167 million Quilt Block Wind Farm in Lafayette County, Wisconsin Public Radio reported.
Dairyland Power Cooperative has an agreement to purchase power from the wind farm for the next 20 years.
"With 49 towers, each at about 2 megawatts, it's a pretty sizeable project," said Barb Nick, the cooperative's president and CEO. "This is significant for the state of Wisconsin. It's certainly very significant for Dairyland and we're excited about it because it should power about 25,000 homes."
Never miss a local story.
The cooperative is trying to diversify its energy resources and become less carbon intensive, said Nick.
"The public reaction has been overwhelmingly positive," Nick said. "(Landowners) said that the project from beginning to end just went very well. Good relationships, good community outreach and there will be an ongoing revenue stream for the local community.
EDP Renewables will pay landowners about $23 million to host the towers for the duration of the project. It will also make annual payments to Seymour Township and Lafayette County as part of a revenue sharing agreement with the state.
"EDP Renewables is proud to expand its operational presence into the Badger State and bring a number of environmental and economic benefits to Wisconsin and surrounding states," said executive vice president Steve Irvin.
Comments