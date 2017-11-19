Business

Magnitude 3.7, 2.9 quakes rattle Oklahoma town early Sunday

The Associated Press

November 19, 2017 09:51 AM

EDMOND, Okla.

The U.S. Geological Survey has recorded two earthquakes that struck near a central Oklahoma town early Sunday.

Both temblors hit just east of the Oklahoma City suburb of Edmond. The first quake had a preliminary magnitude of 3.7 and struck at 2:12 a.m. The second quake, with a preliminary magnitude of 2.9, followed soon after, hitting at 2:20 a.m.

There were no immediate reports of injury or severe damage.

Thousands of quakes have struck Oklahoma in recent years, many linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas production.

Several oil and gas producers have been directed to close some wells and reduce injection volumes in others, including two in the area of the recent temblors.

