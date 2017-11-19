Business

North Dakota ready to change online sales tax collection

The Associated Press

November 19, 2017 11:26 AM

BISMARCK, N.D.

North Dakota could level the playing field between online retailers and brick and mortar businesses should any federal changes to sales tax collection be made.

North Dakota is among several states to join South Dakota in pushing for the U.S. Supreme Court to review whether retailers can be required to collect sales taxes in a state where they're not physically located.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that if a court ruling is made or federal law passes, North Dakota is ready to act.

The Legislature passed a measure this year that would permit the tax department to immediately require online retailers to collect sales tax, should federal law change to permit it.

The state tax commissioner's office estimates up to $30 million wasn't collected in 2012 because online retailers weren't required to collect sales tax.

