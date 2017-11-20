Business

Tennessee boys basketball booster indicted for theft

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 02:27 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

The Tennessee comptroller's office says a former high school basketball team's booster club leader was indicted after an investigation found she stole more than $6,100 from the group.

A comptroller's office news release says a Washington County grand jury this month indicted former Science Hill High School Boys Basketball Boosters President Kimberly Charles on one theft count over $2,500.

It says Charles stole at least $6,150 and used it for her benefit from June 2015 through April 2016.

The comptroller's office says Charles bought a prepaid cash card with club funds to pay for beauty products, restaurant meals and a relative's college fees.

It says Charles also withdrew money from the club's account and didn't deposit cash from a club fundraiser.

It's not immediately clear if Charles has an attorney.

