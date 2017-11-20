Business

AAA Michigan: Statewide average gas prices fall 11 cents

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 06:28 AM

DEARBORN, Mich.

AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have fallen by about 11 cents per gallon in the past week ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Dearborn-based auto club says early Monday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.63 per gallon. That's about 51 cents more than at the same point last year.

Michigan's lowest average price was about $2.52 per gallon in the Lansing and East Lansing areas. The highest was about $2.71 per gallon in the Ann Arbor area.

The Detroit-area's average fell about 8 cents to $2.67 per gallon.

The decline comes as AAA projects more than 1.6 million people from Michigan will travel around the Thanksgiving holiday.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

___

Online:

http://www.fuelgaugereport.com

