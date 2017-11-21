Grains lower, livestock mixed

Grain futures were lower Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Dec. delivery was down .60 cent at $4.2120 a bushel; Dec corn lost 2 cents to 3.43 a bushel; December oats was down 2 cents at $2.53 a bushel while Jan. soybeans lost .20 cents at $9.8960 a bushel.
Beef mixed and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
December live cattle was up .08 cent at $1.1718 a pound; January feeder cattle was up .18 cent at $1.4973 a pound; December lean hogs gained .55 cent at $.6258 a pound.
