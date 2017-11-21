After death of 8th child, Ikea relaunches dresser recall

FILE - In this Tuesday, June 28, 2016, file photo, with two Ikea dressers displayed at right, Consumer Product Safety Commission

CPSC) Chairman Elliot Kaye speaks during a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington. Ikea is relaunching a recall of 29 million chests and dressers after the death of a seventh child attributed to one of the dressers tipping over. Ikea CEO Lars Petersson said the company wants to increase awareness of the recall campaign, first announced in June 2016, for several types of chest and dressers that can easily tip over if not properly anchored to a wall.