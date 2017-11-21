Business

San Francisco public transit agency bans weed advertising

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 08:05 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

SAN FRANCISCO

San Francisco's public transit board has voted to ban marijuana advertising on its buses, trains and shelters, reversing its current policy.

The San Francisco Examiner reports the board of the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency voted Tuesday to prohibit pot advertising in advance of Jan. 1, when recreational weed becomes legal in California.

There are currently 130 ads for medicinal marijuana on transit agency property from companies such as Eaze, Urban Pharm and Green Cross.

San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee was among those urging a ban on weed advertising, saying such a rule would limit children's exposure to products meant for adults.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The agency says it will run marijuana ads that have already been purchased.

The agency, known as MUNI, also bans advertising for alcohol and tobacco products.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

    The Colonial Pipeline Spill has caused gas outages across the Southeast.

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video