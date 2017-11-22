Business

All interstate bridge lanes reopen days after tire fire

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 05:03 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

NEW ORLEANS

All lanes on a high-rise interstate bridge in New Orleans have been reopened ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, following last week's tire fire that charred three girders, weakening the bridge's support structure.

The Times-Picayune reports that the two eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 that had remained closed since Thursday morning reopened Tuesday afternoon. A Wednesday night tire fire had prompted the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development to close the bridge's eastbound span over the Industrial Canal during emergency repair work, but the rightmost lane was reopened Friday.

The department issued a news release Tuesday saying Boh Brothers construction crew sufficiently patched the bridge for all lanes to reopen.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

    The Colonial Pipeline Spill has caused gas outages across the Southeast.

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video