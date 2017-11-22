Business

AkzoNobel ends merger talks with Axalta

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 05:05 AM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

LONDON

Dutch chemicals and paints maker AkzoNobel says it has ended talks on a possible merger of its paints and coatings business with Philadelphia-based Axalta.

AkzoNobel said Wednesday it would focus on increasing profitability independently instead. CEO Thierry Vanlancker said he is "confident that our strategy offers significant value for shareholders."

Axalta Coating Systems CEO Charles Shave said discussions ended when the firm realized it "could not negotiate a transaction on terms that meet our criteria."

Earlier this year, AkzoNobel rejected repeated takeover bids by American rival PPG Industries, with the last worth $28.8 billion.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Axalta, meanwhile, has a market value of $8.2 billion.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

    The Colonial Pipeline Spill has caused gas outages across the Southeast.

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained 0:35

Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained
Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing 2:35

Flight 1549 passengers talk about crash landing
Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience 0:33

Hartland's Bar in Rock Hill aims to offer neighborhood experience

View More Video