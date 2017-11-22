North Carolina's biggest city ponders light rail to airport

North Carolina's largest city wants to move ahead with plans to run a light-rail line to its airport.
The Charlotte Observer reported the line from downtown to Charlotte-Douglas International Airport is one of three new lines under consideration.
The Charlotte Area Transit System has made an airport rail line a priority. It also wants to build rail lines east to Matthews and north to Lake Norman.
Building all three lines at once could cost between $5 billion and $6 billion. The transit system has not determined how it would pay for the new rail lines, but a new transit sales tax is a likely option.
The transit system has hired a consultant, WSP, to study potential routes.
