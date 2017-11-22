Grains higher, livestock higherd

Grain futures were higher Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Dec. delivery was down 1.20 cents at $4.2340 a bushel; Dec corn gained .60 cent to 3.4560 a bushel; December oats was up 2.60 cents at $2.5840 a bushel while Jan. soybeans gained 7.40 cents at $9.9640 a bushel.
Beef higher and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
December live cattle was up 1.20 cents at $1.1918 a pound; January feeder cattle was up 1.05 cents at $1.5268 a pound; December lean hogs gained .50 cent at $.6120 a pound.
