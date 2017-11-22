Asian stocks flat as Fed minutes show support for rate hike

FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 13, 2015, file photo, the American flag flies above the Wall Street entrance to the New York Stock Exchange. Global stocks mostly rose Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017, after Wall Street hit new highs and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed above the 30,000 level for the first time in over 10 years. Trading was slowing, however, ahead of the two-day U.S. break for the Thanksgiving holiday. Richard Drew, File AP Photo